New webpage aims to help Horry County residents struggling with addiction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach says a new webpage is available to area residents struggling with opioid addiction, pain medication addiction, and Heroin addiction.

Wednesday, in a post to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, city officials shared the link to the page they hope will help fight addiction along the Grand Strand.

The site was set up with help from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Heroin Coalition and provides links to support groups, treatment programs, and other rehabilitation services for individuals and families of those struggling with addiction.

Coroner Edge says there are four or five heroin deaths a week in Horry County, and EMS crews report almost double the number of overdose calls as last year.

For more information, visit the site here.