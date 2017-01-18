News13 investigates local contractor after questions about his work and credentials

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- Hurricane Matthew left many people looking for contractors to fix damages to their home.

That’s what disabled veteran Heather Elliot was looking for when she found an advertisement for Alan Love in the Yellow Pages.

The ad promised Love was licensed, bonded and insured with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Elliot says she hired him because he promised discounts to veterans. Checks from her bank show she gave him two different payments at the beginning of this year totaling $16,000. Yet, when she asked for his contractor’s license on Tuesday, she says he and his crew left.

“In a week and a half of working with him, they were only here a total of 27 hours,” said Elliott.

Larry Mishoe says he’s had similar problems with the contractor.

Mishoe hired Love to build an awning behind his house and says he never finished the job.

Horry County records show Mishoe filed a lawsuit against Love and won, but both Love and Mishoe say if they could do it again, they’d do their homework.

“It was a nightmare,” said Mishoe.

The Yellow Pages ad for Love’s business says the business has an A+ rating, but the Better Business Bureau website says it has a C-. The bureau blames a complaint that the business never responded to.

News13 reached out to Love, and after multiple attempts to meet him for an interview, he gave us the following comment:

“I really have no comment on the subject. I could tell you stories about this all day long that would keep you entertained because that’s what this is for some people’s entertainment. Don’t believe everything you hear,” said Love.

We reached out to the South Carolina Department of Labor Licensing and Regulation to check Love’s documentation, and we were told he is not currently licensed to work in the state of South Carolina.

When we asked Love about that, he says he was licensed under a parent company but couldn’t give the name of that company.