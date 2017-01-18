One person in custody after police chase in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person is in custody after a short police chase in Surfside Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County Police confirms officers have one person in custody after attempting to stop a possibly stolen vehicle just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver refused to stop for officers, bailed from the vehicle and attempted to run from officers on foot.

A video from Josh Paugh, who was working in the area of the chase, captures a gold SUV running over spike strips on Platt Boulevard near Highway 17 Business with several Horry County Police cruisers chasing behind.

Lt. Denis says one person is in police custody, but it is unclear at this time if officers are searching for anyone else who may have been in the vehicle.