Regional health screening to be held in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC – Tidelands Health is offering free and low-cost health tests during an upcoming health screening. It’s scheduled from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 558 Black River Road in Georgetown.

Registration forms are available in the information lobby areas of Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome. Registration forms will be available at the site.

Screenings offered for free include blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar, vision and hearing.

Low-cost screenings include a chemistry profile, $20; complete blood count with differential, $20; thyroid screen, $15; diabetes (hemoglobin A1C), $15; and PSA (prostate) for men, $15. The chemistry profile test requires a 10- to 12-hour fast.

The health screening also will offer community members information on stroke and heart attack awareness, joint replacement, cancer services, nutrition counseling and smoking cessation.

The event is one of several screenings that Tidelands Health offers throughout the year as part of its commitment to promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles within the community.

For more information, contact Tidelands Health’s community health education department at (843) 520-8447, or go to tidelandshealth.org.