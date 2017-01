MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – Robby Brown has stepped down as the head football coach of St. James High School. Brown spent the last three seasons with the Sharks, compiling a 10-22 record.

He led them to their first playoff win in school history in 2015. This past year, the Sharks finished with a disappointing 0-10 record. Brown has been a coach for 28 years and previously was on the coaching staff at Carolina Forest and Conway.

His replacement has yet to be named.