SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County officials say several roads near Boyles Pond have been closed in response to a fire reported in the area.

Wednesday evening, Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office released that roads from McCray’s Mill Road to Cian’s Mill Road were closed due to a fire in the underbrush around the pond.

Sumter Fire is the lead responding agency crews at the scene ask that people please avoid the area if possible.

Officials are not yet sure how the fire started.