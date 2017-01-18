Supreme Court: McMaster can’t pick his successor

AP Published:
SC Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster talks to reporters Thursday at the Statehouse
SC Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster talks to reporters Thursday at the Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The state Supreme Court has made it clear that Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster can’t pick his successor if Gov. Nikki Haley is confirmed as U.N. ambassador.

Justices ruled Wednesday a constitutional amendment changing the lines of succession won’t take effect until the 2018 election. That means the state constitution still calls on the Senate’s leader to fill a vacancy in the lieutenant governor’s office, requiring Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman to do some maneuvering to keep his powerful leadership post.

He refuses to become lieutenant governor.

Sen. Tom Davis had asked the justices to settle a discrepancy on when the voter-approved change took effect. Leatherman initially asked the justices to decide nothing unless McMaster is actually sworn in.

Republican Sen. Kevin Bryant is expected to move into the role.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s