Supreme Court: McMaster can’t pick his successor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The state Supreme Court has made it clear that Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster can’t pick his successor if Gov. Nikki Haley is confirmed as U.N. ambassador.

Justices ruled Wednesday a constitutional amendment changing the lines of succession won’t take effect until the 2018 election. That means the state constitution still calls on the Senate’s leader to fill a vacancy in the lieutenant governor’s office, requiring Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman to do some maneuvering to keep his powerful leadership post.

He refuses to become lieutenant governor.

Sen. Tom Davis had asked the justices to settle a discrepancy on when the voter-approved change took effect. Leatherman initially asked the justices to decide nothing unless McMaster is actually sworn in.

Republican Sen. Kevin Bryant is expected to move into the role.