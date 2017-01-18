Suspect shot in home burglary, Darlington deputies say

WBTW News Staff Published:
Darlington Sheriff's deputies involved in a spike of traffic incidents (Image 1)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say they’re investigating after a suspect was shot during a Hartsville home invasion.

Monday around 9 p.m., deputies with the  Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were called to Ousleydale Road in Hartsville in reference to a burglary.

The press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says  someone at the home fired their gun and struck at least one of the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.

