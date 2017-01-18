Timmonsville man dies after being hit in the head during December fight

By Published: Updated:
hart-attempted-murder

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators say a man involved in a fight Dec. 29 on N. Warren Street in Timmonsville died in the hospital Tuesday night.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says the victim was hit in the head with an object and taken to the hospital after the argument in December.

Brown says the man was taken off life support a few days ago and died Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 57-year-old Sammie Jefferson from Timmonsville. According to von Lutcken, the victim was struck in the head by a board and died as a result of those injuries. An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Online booking information shows that Joseph Hart of Timmonsville was charged with attempted murder and booked into the Florence County Detention Center Jan. 3.

The incident is under investigation by the Timmonsville Police Department and no additional charges have been filed yet against Hart.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s