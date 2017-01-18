StormTracker 13 Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures will stay above normal through the rest of the week. The warm-up will continue today with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will move through today with a slight chance for a showers, then cooler weather tonight and Thursday. Lows will be in the 40s, then highs in the 60s… which are both above normal. A storm system will move by to our west on Friday, bringing a chance for showers. A few showers may linger into Saturday. A stronger storm system will move through Sunday into Monday with the potential for rain and thunderstorms. Drier air will move in next Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows 42-45 inland, 47-49 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs 60-65.