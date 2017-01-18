WBTW & American Red Cross team up for blood drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Meggin Heath with the American Red Cross joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about a double blood drive on Thursday, January 18, 2017. Blood donations will be collected in Myrtle Beach and Florence.

During her visit, Heath shared some facts about blood types and donation. Watch the video to see the trivia in a fun on-air quiz.

The following is from an American Red Cross press release:

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations and is teaming up with WBTW News 13 to prevent a shortage this winter.

Donors are urged to give blood at WBTW News 13’s winter blood drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Magnolia Mall, 2701 David H McLeod Blvd., in Florence. Donations will also be collected from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coastal Grand Mall, 2000 Coastal Grand Circle, in Myrtle Beach.

Busy holiday schedules in November and December contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations and reduced the blood supply. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code WBTW, and calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

“A decline in the blood supply after the winter holidays is not uncommon, but it can be replenished when generous volunteers roll up their sleeves to help save lives,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director for the Red Cross. “We encourage our generous donors who are eligible, as well as new donors, to make an appointment to give blood or platelets and help ensure blood products continue to be available for patients. Every two seconds a patient in the U.S. needs blood.”

Cold weather and seasonal illnesses, like the flu, can keep donors from making and keeping their appointments, which means donations can dwindle during the winter months.

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time when the Red Cross thanks donors for their commitment to giving blood while encouraging first-time donors to roll up a sleeve.

Each day, the Red Cross needs about 500 donors to come forward across the state to meet the needs of about 50 hospitals. Blood products may be needed by mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, premature infants, patients receiving cancer treatment, or those with blood disorders.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors can use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or laptop. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to get started.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.