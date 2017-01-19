Airlines announce more direct flights, lower fares in and out of MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In the last several days, officials at the Myrtle Beach Airport have announced some changes that could save passengers time and money this spring.

According to a post on the Myrtle Beach International Airport Facebook page Wednesday, American Airlines is offering options to make it cheaper to fly in and out of Myrtle Beach. The airline’s new Basic Economy Fare offers travelers the lowest available price for the same in-flight experience as Main Cabin Fares. There are differences in things like seat assignment and the number of carry-on bags you may bring, but the new option promises to make flights more affordable. The post also mentions American Airlines flies non-stop from MYR to Charlotte NC, Philadelphia PA, New York LaGuardia and Washington DC.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach International Airport Facebook page also announced a partnership with WestJet beginning March 2, just in time for the Myrtle Beach Can-Am Days Festival sponsored by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. After March 2, WestJet will be flying a WestJet Encore betwwen MYR and Toronto Pearson International Airport three times a week, the post says.

On Jan. 11 , the airport announced on the page that Spirit Airlines will be adding non-stop flights between New York/Newark and MYR beginning March 9.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, MYR has flights to more nonstop markets than any other South Carolina airport.