Body found in Myrtle Beach woods near 27th Ave. N.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police and the Horry County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found in the woods off of 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler confirms the body of a 28-year-old white man was found in a wooded area near 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. Fowler says an autopsy will be completed late Thursday afternoon and the name of the deceased will be released once his family has been notified.

Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police says the department is investigating, as they normally do, for any evidence of foul play, and that the autopsy will be a tool in determining how the investigation should continue.