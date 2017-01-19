Cashier’s attention to detail helps nab robber, says Marion Police Chief

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Chief is crediting a Family Dollar employee with the arrest of an armed robber.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department, Alexander Page III, was arrested for armed robbery on Wednesday. Chief Tennie says on Jan. 13, Page went into the Family Dollar on Godbold Street, handed the cashier a note demanding money, and threatened to hurt her if she didn’t do as she was told.

Tennie says because the cashier regularly paid attention to patrons coming into the store, she recognized Page as a previous customer. The cashier did the right thing by giving Page the money, not igniting a confrontation, and paying attention to small details that later helped identify Page, adds Tennie.

The chief adds that the safety and security of the citizens of Marion and their businesses are a top priority and the officers work very hard to ensure they remain safe.