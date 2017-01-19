City of Myrtle Beach names Fannie Brown 2016 Volunteer of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A retired teacher was named the City of Myrtle Beach’s Volunteer of the Year for 2016 this week.

According to a post from the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook Page, Fannie Brown was presented the award during the annual volunteer appreciation luncheon Wednesday at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel.

The post from the city explained Brown has a long history of giving back to the Myrtle Beach community.

“Brown retired after 30-plus years as an Horry County teacher, but she can’t escape the classroom. She has created after-school and summer programs at the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center to fill a void in children’s lives. Nearly 20 youngsters attend her classes. She also takes care of the historic school as its volunteer executive director. And Mrs. Brown serves as the Neighborhood Watch coordinator for the Booker T. Washington community, gathering and sharing information,” the post says.