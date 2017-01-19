Derrick, King earn top honors at Blitz Banquet

julia-morris By Published: Updated:
coach-king

News13 held its fourth annual Blitz Banquet on Thursday night. Below is a list of the players and coaches that were honored at the event:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

QB Peyton Derrick (Conway)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Daryl King (Lake View)

2016 All Blitz Team

OFFENSE

QB Peyton Derrick (Conway)

RB Zamir White (Scotland)

RB Tiyon Evans (Hartsville)

RB Johnny Allen (Dillon)

WR Kanonre McKinnon (Dillon)

WR Jalen Barr (Lake City)

TE Luke Price (Dillon Christian)

OL Jacob Springs (Green Sea-Floyds)

OL Antwine Loper (Carolina Forest)

OL JT Melton (Dillon)

OL Tyler Lilly (Cheraw)

OL Datron Jones (Lake View)

ATH Duane Nichols (Lake View)

DEFENSE

DL Darrell Brown (South Florence)

DL Xavier Thomas (Wilson)

DL Zaire Barron (Georgetown)

DL Jermaine McDaniel (Dillon)

DL Chrishawn Wilson (West Florence)

LB Logan Carpenter (Hartsville)

LB Sheldon Billings (Georgetown)

DB Jaylen Evans (Hartsville)

DB Roderick Brown (Lamar)

DB Keyonte Sessions (Myrtle Beach)

DB Davonta Porter (Latta)

 SPECIAL TEAMS

K Andrew Smith (North Myrtle Beach)

RET Tyshawn McDaniel (Lake View)

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s