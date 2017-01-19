Derrick, King earn top honors at Blitz Banquet

News13 held its fourth annual Blitz Banquet on Thursday night. Below is a list of the players and coaches that were honored at the event:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
QB Peyton Derrick (Conway)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Daryl King (Lake View)
2016 All Blitz Team
OFFENSE
QB Peyton Derrick (Conway)
RB Zamir White (Scotland)
RB Tiyon Evans (Hartsville)
RB Johnny Allen (Dillon)
WR Kanonre McKinnon (Dillon)
WR Jalen Barr (Lake City)
TE Luke Price (Dillon Christian)
OL Jacob Springs (Green Sea-Floyds)
OL Antwine Loper (Carolina Forest)
OL JT Melton (Dillon)
OL Tyler Lilly (Cheraw)
OL Datron Jones (Lake View)
ATH Duane Nichols (Lake View)
DEFENSE
DL Darrell Brown (South Florence)
DL Xavier Thomas (Wilson)
DL Zaire Barron (Georgetown)
DL Jermaine McDaniel (Dillon)
DL Chrishawn Wilson (West Florence)
LB Logan Carpenter (Hartsville)
LB Sheldon Billings (Georgetown)
DB Jaylen Evans (Hartsville)
DB Roderick Brown (Lamar)
DB Keyonte Sessions (Myrtle Beach)
DB Davonta Porter (Latta)
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Andrew Smith (North Myrtle Beach)
RET Tyshawn McDaniel (Lake View)