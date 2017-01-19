Florence School District One Board set to discuss grade reconfiguration

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence School District One Board (FSD1) of Trustees will meet to discuss grade reconfiguration.

Last week during a regularly scheduled meeting, board members decided to meet again Thursaday to discuss grade reconfiguration and facility needs.

The district has updated information about the reconfiguration. A consultant gathered data based on questions from board members, school administrators, and faculty.

According to Chairmen Porter Stewart Grade Reconfiguration in FSD1 provides:

Uniformity within the district K-5, 6-8, 9-12

Downsize overcrowded schools (reduces stress in media centers, cafeteria, and parents pickups)

Improves quality of education

Chairmen Stewart anticipates after this review of updated data, the board will schedule a public hearing to address concerns from parents.

Chairman Stewart said, “We want to listen. We want to be reasonable. We want to be sensitive. We also want to keep our eye on the larger goal of better educational opportunities.”

After the public hearing the board will make final considerations.

Renee Williams is a parent of two students in FSD1. Williams says she thinks the rezoning grades K- 5, 6-8 and 9-12 is a good thing. She says she wishes her fifth grader could have continued at Carver Elementary one more year, since Carver is currently Kindergarten through Fourth grade.

Williams says her biggest concern is student safety and communication with parents during the process as well as when the schools have different grades.

Williams says, “The rezoning is a good thing but at the same time can each zone handle that maximum of students?”

“I have so many questions. I am for it but I am also afraid of it.”

The meeting Thursday night at 7p.m. at the FSD1 Administration building. The meeting is open to the public, however public input will not be allowed.

Also, FSD1 will distribute Chromebook to all of the Southside Middle School students as a part of the one to one initiative.

The technology department will start giving out the computers at 4:30p.m. at Southside Middle School.

South Florence High school will receive computers next Thursday.