Gunman makes off with cash from Hartsville convenience store

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is hoping surveillance video from an armed robbery of a Hartsville convenience store will help deputies make an arrest.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the Short Trip Convenience Store, located at 1318 Patrick Hwy., around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday night. A man came into the store, flashed a handgun at the store clerk, and demanded money, reports Lt. Kilgo.

The gunman is described as a black man, wearing a dark colored hoodie and covering most of his face. Lt. Kilgo says the robber got away with a lot of cash, but didn’t have an exact amount. Investigators hope releasing the surveillance video will help them identify and arrest the robber.

Anyone with information related to the armed robbery of the Short Trip Convenience Store is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4501.

Editor’s Note: News13 is editing the surveillance video to protect the identity of the store clerk. The video will be posted Thursday afternoon. Please see photos in slideshow below.

