Local group creates ways to make learning history fun for kids

ERICA EDWARDS HEAD SHOT By Published:
CAR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A nonprofit organization is aiming to make American history fun for children. The LongBay Society, which is the local branch of the group Children of the Revolution, or CAR, was on News 13 Now Thursday. Elaine Lilling, with CAR, explained how it uses interactive events to help children look into our country’s past. Watch the interview for more!

The organization is holding an event Saturday, January 21, 2017 called “Food on the Run: A Revolutionary War Soldier’s Rations,” which shows what soldiers ate during the 18th century and how they cooked their food. It will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Socastee Library for students K-12 and their parents. Reservations are strongly encouraged. To RSVP or get more information call: 843-249-9456 or email: car.longbay@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s