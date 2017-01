MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are looking for a man wanted for domestic violence third degree and breach of trust.

According to the post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook page, Diangelo Rodriquez Garrett is 34 years old, 5’11” tall and approximately 300 pounds.

Officers ask that if you see Garrett or have any information on his whereabouts, you contact police at 843-918-1382.