NAACP wants Memorial Day traffic loop to run through Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Memorial Day Bikefest Taskforce met Wednesday and NAACP representatives proposed changes they’d like to see made to the 23-mile traffic loop. The loop originated for the 2015 bikefest week, and has stirred up some controversy given the unique timing of the traffic pattern change.

Associate General Counsel for the NAACP Anson Asaka says the groups’ idea would move the loop through Farrow Parkway and along Market Common.

“The traffic would flow and people would not be stuck in traffic for hours and it would be a fairer system, a fairer traffic proposal, less restrictive than what’s in place,” claims Asaka.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen says making the modifications recommended by the NAACP would essentially cut off some 5,000 residents from emergency responders, police, or simply keep them from leaving their homes.

“That will effectively pin in place the 2,500 rooftops, 5,000 people that live in the Market Common area and have Farrow Parkway as they’re only way to exit,” explains Pedersen.

The current loop is designed specifically to avoid residential areas, but city leaders say they’re willing to listen to ideas that could improve the plan.

“The loop that we put into place a couple years ago was designed so it wouldn’t go into residential neighborhoods,” says Pedersen. City leaders say they’re willing to listen to ideas that could improve the plan, but safety is the top concern, and essentially land locking residents into their homes is a safety risk.

A second proposal from the NAACP includes flushing out traffic from Ocean Boulevard with two-way lanes during the day, but that option also poses problems for city leaders.

Pedersen says the traffic flushing idea isn’t possible along six miles of the route because it would involve moving hundreds of cones and barricades each day.

“You have cones. You have barricades. You have signage. All that’s involved in that. It’s just not feasible to do every single day. It takes hours to do it to begin with,” says Pedersen.

Asaka argues the NAACP’s ideas will not only keep drivers from sitting in the loop for hours at a time, but the proposals are also a fair way to control the traffic. Asaka notes that the loop is only used once a year, and happens to fall on a holiday with a predominantly African American crowd.

“We find that that is very problematic. It’s not imposed on spring break, the Fourth of July, Country Music Festival,” highlights Asaka.

Pedersen argues the loop isn’t about who visits Myrtle Beach, it’s about saving lives.

“This is not about race. This is about safely,” Pedersen says flatly.

Law enforcement groups involved with the task force will discuss the proposals as they finalize the plans before May.

There will also be bikefest taskforce meetings before event plans are complete and NAACP representatives say they will attend those meetings.