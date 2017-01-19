Police Report: Man loading his family into car at Coastal Grand Mall witnesses shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man loading his family into a car at the Coastal Grand Mall witnessed a shooting Wednesday night, a police report says.

According to the incident report, Myrtle Beach police were called to 100 Coastal Grand Circle in reference to gunshots around 4:30 p.m.

The man told police he and his family were in the parking lot when he saw two men in their young twenties run toward a silver Chrysler 300 and open fire. After firing approximately six rounds, the witness watched the men get into a newer model white Honda Accord and exit the parking lot toward Harrelson Boulevard.

Police secured the area and located seven .380 caliber shell casings outside of the southeast entrance to the mall, the incident report says.