Police: robbery suspect led officers on car chase, broke into Horry County home to hide

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say they arrested a man accused of stealing someone’s car after a high speed chase in a Horry County neighborhood Wednesday.

Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County police says officers were called to a home on Leonard Loop in reference to an armed robbery around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the police report, the caller says a man came into his house, put a gun to his head and stole his 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and fled toward Highway 707.

As the call was dispatched, another officer spotted the stolen car on Highway 544 and tried to make a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen car led officers on a chase into the Deerfield subdivision that ended in a crash. Police reports say the suspect was driving recklessly and reached speeds of 70 mph in the subdivision. Officers tried to use stop sticks, but the driver didn’t stop until he drove around a home on Plantation Drive and hit a tree in the backyard.

Denis says the man fled the crash and broke into a home on Glenns Bay Road to hide. The police report says the suspect entered the house through an open window on the second floor and was arrested inside the home.

Timothy Aland, 31, of Garden City, is charged with burglary in the first degree, kidnapping, assault and battery in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm by prohibited person and burglary second degree, Denis says.

Aland is currently being held at the Horry County Detention Center.