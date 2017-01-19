Sumter deputies make arrests, seize drugs, $13,000 during traffic stop

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested two people from Maryland and seized marijuana and more than $13,000 from a car during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Marvis Darrell Jackson was charged with manufacture or possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, 28 grams or less and an open container violation.

Trumaine Nelson, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana,28 grams or less and open container.

The deputy who initiated the stop saw the car following a tractor-trailer too closely going about 70 mph on I-95. When the deputy stopped the car, they saw several beer bottles at the feet of the passenger as well as what appeared to be marijuana residue on one of the suspect’s pants.

When the deputy asked if the driver had cash in the car, the man said he had $5,000 that he planned to go shopping with while visiting family in Florida. The two suspects claimed to be cousins and told the deputy they were on their way to visit family members, but when questioned individually, they said they were each planning to visit different family members.

Deputies seized total of $13,614 in cash, six grams of marijuana and bluish-colored pills thought to be Oxycodone.