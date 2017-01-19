StormTracker 13 Thursday Forecast

Cooler weather will move in, but temperatures will still be above normal. Today will start with sunshine, then clouds will move in late in the day. It will not be as warm, but remain above normal with highs in the 60s. Rain showers will develop tonight and continue through Friday as a warm front pushes through the Carolinas. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s for the weekend, but it will be wet. The chance for rain will continue Saturday, then a strong storm system will move in Sunday and Monday with the chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. It will cool down a bit on Monday, then clear on Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny, not as warm. Highs 66 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, mild with early morning showers possible. Lows 47-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer with scattered showers. Highs 65-70.