Around Town: MB Harley-Davidson Supports Local Charities

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Last week “Around Town” featured “Souper Saturdays”, one of Harley-Davidson’s many charity events. Through the process, WBTW also found out just how involved our local bikers are. Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson raised $54,189 for local Grand Strand charities in 2016.

In addition to the monetary funds raised throughout 2016, Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson also assisted disaster relief efforts by donating $218,408 worth of clothing to Home Alliance, Inc. for those affected by Hurricane Matthew.

Involved in 18 major events througho

ut the year, Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson along with the community and local motorcyclists partnered with 12 local non-profit organizations including: Horry County Street Reach, W.A.R.M., McLeod Children’s Hospital, Axemen Motorcycle Club, Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand, Muscular Dystrophy Association, The Red Cross of Horry County, South Carolina ALS Chapter, Horry County Firefighters Relief Fund, Combat Veterans Association, The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center and Caring in Our Lifetime to raise funds and awareness of the needs throughout our communities.

“We have an ongoing initiative to hold fundraisers in conjunction with motorcycling events,” explained Sheri Gibson, Marketing Director at Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson. “There is a running total displayed in our dealership that acts as a tool to help encourage participation from our customers. Our overall goal is to provide safe and fun events for riders and non-riders alike, while taking the opportunity to give back to our community.”

This year’s events have been confirmed along with their 2017 fundraising goal and non-profit beneficiaries. For more information on upcoming events and/or sponsorship opportunities check out www.myrtlebeachharley.com or email mktg@myrtlebeachharley.com.

Souper Saturdays:

Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson invites the public to “Have a bowl of soup (or chili) on us!”

Saturdays for the month of January, Harley-Davidson is offering soup to support the Carolina Boxer Rescue. The CBR is a nonprofit that helps foster abandoned and abused dogs throughout North and South Carolina. The organization is ran by volunteers, so every dollar donated goes to the dogs for vet bills, vaccinations, and anything else the dogs may need.

It starts at 11:00 am and goes until the soup is gone.

Guests that make a donation will also be entered into a drawing to win a $200 Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson gift card.

Information provided by Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson.