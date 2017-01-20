Big & Rich added to Carolina Country Music Fest Lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The Carolina Country Music Fest announced the addition of the country duo “Big & Rich” to their summer concert lineup.

The pair of John Rich and Big Kenny released their first studio album in 2004 and have had hits like “Save A Horse, Ride A Cowboy” and “Comin’ To Your City”.

They also performed at the CCMF back in 2015 and even recorded part of their music video for the song “Run Away with You” at the event.

The 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest is June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach. The headliners for the multiple day concert series are Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker.

Please welcome @bigandrich to the CCMF stage! Get your tix now-easy payment plans, while they last! https://t.co/vkM4F7RvAO pic.twitter.com/JwarTHL2pr — CarolinaCountry Fest (@CCMFLive) January 20, 2017