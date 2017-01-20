Darlington Library offers free references, tax help

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The IRS is no longer printing and mailing forms and instructions like they once did. South Carolina is no longer shipping printed forms and instructions.

The Library is the only source for paper copies of tax forms and instructions for many. Librarians say they will work with those who visit the Library to get the forms and instructions they need for little or no cost.

The Library has a “Tax Forms” screen button on its Internet homepage at http://www.darlington-lib.org to make it easier for you to find Federal, South Carolina, and forms and instructions from other states. You can use the Library’s public computers to access these sites for forms and instructions and to print any you need.

If you need assistance in completing a tax return, as 60 percent of people do, the Library’s staff cannot advise you, but we have arranged for professional help. A member of SCThrive’s staff will be at the Library to provide FREE one-on-one assistance with your taxes. This expert will electronically file your return for you at the end of the session. This service is free and secure. Anyone making $65,000 or less (or $95,000 or less if filing jointly) may use this service. You will need the following information with you to complete the forms:

Government issued ID and social security number(s)

W-2’s, 1099’s, and/or 1098’s

Last year’s tax return (if available)

Information on all income, deductions, and credits

SCThrive’s tax assistance will be available at all four Library locations in January, February, and March on select dates from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only on the following schedule:

Tuesday, January 31st Hartsville

Thursday, February 2nd Lamar

Tuesday, February 7th Society Hill

Thursday, February 9th Darlington

Tuesday, February 14th Hartsville

Thursday, February 16th Darlington

Tuesday, February 21st Lamar

Thursday, February 23rd Society Hill

Tuesday, February 28th Hartsville

Tuesday, March 7th Darlington

Thursday, March 9th Lamar

Tuesday, March 14th Society Hill

Thursday, March 16th Hartsville

Tuesday, March 21st Darlington

Thursday, March 23rd Society Hill

Tuesday, March 28th Lamar

Thursday, March 30th Hartsville

Appointments can be made by calling or visiting the Reference/Information desk at the Library branch of your choice.

The Darlington County Library System can’t interpret tax code or figure your income taxes for you. What they can do is help you get the forms and instructions you need and arrange for some free professional help. For more information, call or visit the Library’s branches or visit our website at www.darlington-lib.org.

Information above is from a submitted pres release