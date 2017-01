MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Officials with Horry County Government announced Friday there will be intermittent lane closures on Highway 707 next week for drainage work in the Highway 707 widening project.

According to spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the work will begin Monday, Jan. 23 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continue through Thursday, Jan. 26, weather permitting.

Crews will first address Old Murrells Inlet Road and Highway 707 before moving to Oak Hampton Road and Highway 707.