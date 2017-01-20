Inauguration Day- swearing in of the 45th President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – Before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office at noon, he’ll attend church with his family this morning.

Then he’ll meet President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for tea at the White House.

The Trumps and the Obama’s will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony where he will also give his inaugural address.

Following the swearing in, Trump will attend a luncheon with the Congressional Leadership. Once that finishes, Both Donald Trump and Mike Pence will drive 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue to watch the parade from the North Lawn at the White House.

The parade will begin at 3:00pm and is said to last about 90 minutes. Over 8,000 people will take part in the inaugural parade.