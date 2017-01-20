Myrtle Beach waterpark to be featured on Travel Channel this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Waves Water Park announced Friday they will be featured on the Travel Chanel’s Xtreme Waterparks show this weekend.

Turbo Twisters, one of the park’s attractions, is included in episode three of 18 titled “Twist and Launch”. A press release from Myrtle Waves explains Turbo Twisters is a 10-story tall attraction known as one of the world’s tallest “tubular complexes”. Each of the three flumes is more than 350 feet long and propels riders up to speeds of 50 feet per second.

The release says the Myrtle Beach water park is one of three locations profiled in the show including a park in Italy and another in Wales.

The show is scheduled to air Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 p.m. eastern standard time/ 8:30 central and Monday, Jan. 23, at 12:30 a.m. eastern standard time/11:30 central.