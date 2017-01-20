NC sex-crimes bust leads to child rescue in Canada, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. — An October arrest in Moore County led to the rescue this week of an exploited child in Canada, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacob Emery Monroe Johnson was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials.

When investigators conducted a forensic analysis of files on Johnson’s computer, they “were able to identify a Canadian suspect sexually exploiting a minor” in photographs and videos, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were able to tie an Internet protocol address to the pictures, and that Internet protocol address could in turn be tied to a geographic location in Canada, deputies said.

Coordinating with state and federal officials, Moore County deputies shared that information with Canadian authorities.

“On January 19, 2017, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received notification from Canadian authorities that investigators went to the residence, rescued the child depicted in photographs and videos and made an arrest,” a news release stated.

Canadian authorities haven’t released the suspect’s name.