Police arrest one, continue search for two more in Lumberton homicide case

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police say they arrested one man Thursday and continue to search for two more suspects in connection to a murder on Wilson Street this week.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says Frederick Beverly, 39, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon Thursday.

Police say the charges are connected to the death of Kenny Ray Floyd Monday night on Wilson Street.

According to Parker, officers are still looking for Quentin Mitchell, 29, of Lumberton, and Jonathon Haywood, 37, of Fairmont, for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Beverly is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation or the whereabouts of either of these gentlemen is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.