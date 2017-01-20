PREP HOOPS: West Florence beats Sumter in 5A showdown

FLORENCE – Jalen Cameron sparked a late flurry as West Florence beat Sumter 71-65 in a battle of top-10 teams in Class 5A.

Cameron finished with 24 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the No. 2 Knights, who took over sole possession of first place in Region 6-5A. June Wright added 18 points. Travion McCray scored 14 to go with eight rebounds.

Jaylenn Corbett paced No. 7 Sumter with 19 points.

Both teams were unbeaten in region play entering the matchup. They meet again in Sumter Feb. 3.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 78, King’s Academy 27

Conway 63, South Florence 49

Johnsonville 60, Latta 36

Lake City 63, Aynor 42

North Myrtle Beach 75, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 70

Waccamaw 36, Georgetown 32

GIRLS

Cheraw 40, Central 39

Loris 50, Dillon 41

Wilmington Christian, N.C. 53, North Myrtle Beach 18