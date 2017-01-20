St. Andrews student’s take on inauguration could be lesson for country

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Millions of people across the country tuned in to watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Part of the group watching intently as today’s historical events unfolded included dozens of children at a Myrtle Beach school.

School administrators at St. Andrews Catholic School decided to live stream the inauguration of our 45th president for the students. The reaction from seventh graders at the school may be a lesson for the rest of the country.

“It doesn’t matter about who’s becoming president. It matters about the office and what it represents for our country,” seventh grader Gianna Monticello said. She says she’s been looking forward to watching the inauguration, no matter who won the election.

“A lot of my friends decided to come and watch it because we feel it’s very important to watch our new president become president. It’s a piece of history and we wanna watch it,” Monticello said.

Principal Deborah Wilfong says the school gives students the opportunity to see every presidential inauguration. “There was a lot of interest in the students, I mean you can see they’re enthralled. They’re not making a noise while they’re watching it,” Wilfong said.

Despite the controversy surrounding this year’s election, the principal also says she hasn’t heard any complaints from parents.

“I think it’s wonderful because it teaches them love of country. It teaches them about history. You know it’s been eight years since they’ve seen an inauguration. My youngest was a baby and my oldest was 4, so it’s wonderful that they can be a part of this history,” mother Amy Hammock said.

Sixth grade history teacher Anne-Marie Tucker says though not every student in her class supports Trump, they still understand the significance of watching the inauguration.

“We study the government. They had to follow the Electoral College. They followed the election. It’s something my kids need to see because it’s important that they see that people do have a voice and can speak freely what they believe in,” Tucker said.