Walmart announces new Neighborhood Market, 95 new jobs in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, Walmart announced it would be opening a new Neighborhood Market bringing up to 95 jobs to Myrtle Beach.

According to the press release, the store is slated to open this spring and a temporary hiring center has already opened at 1517 N. Kings Highway.

Walmart has not yet announced where the new store will be located.

The company plans to add both part time and full time positions and the press release says Walmart provides a benefits program to eligible full- and part-time associates. Walmart also offers eligible associates matching 401(k) contributions of up to 6 percent of pay, discounts on general merchandise, an Associate Stock Purchase Program and company-paid life insurance.

Applications will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Interested applicants can also apply online at http://careers.walmart.com. The majority of new associates will begin work in February to help prepare the store for its grand opening, the release says.

The 95 new associates will join the team of 32,890 Walmart associates in South Carolina.