Church gives away free groceries and social services

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A local church is helping families in need put food on the table and attain social services assistance.

The Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach held a food distribution drive on Saturday, in which it also gave out a free lunch and provided The Church has held the giveaway on the third Saturday of each month, for the last six years. When it first started the food distribution, it was serving about 30 people a month. Now, the church serves over 200 people every month.

Organizer Larry Nowak says they’ve seen even more people come in for aid after the hurricane. Just last month, church volunteers served a little over 300 people. “This is not just about people who are living on the streets. The vast majority, 90% of our people, are everyone’s neighbors that have just lost a job, on the edge of losing a home, or part of the flood. And they’re just trying to make ends meet,” he says.

Members of several other local churches also volunteered at the food distribution, along with Coastal Carolina University students and Socastee High School ROTC members.