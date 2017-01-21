Florence woman leads chants at Women’s March on SC State Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Half a million people flood Washington D. C today for the Women’s March on Washington.

More than 600 sister marches across our country took place at the same time, for people that could not make it to the capital. News13 was at the sister March in Columbia where hundreds of people from across the state gathered on the State Capitol steps to have their voice heard on the new administrations first day.

Florence native Suzanne LaRochelle led the chants for equality, women and human rights on the State Capitol steps.

Some of the chants where, “Hello world, We are one.” “Women’s rights are human rights.” “We will rise.” “Black lives matter.” “Affordable healthcare for all.”

LaRochelle said, “I believe that leadership can make things happen. So, I thought these people what to be heard and I can help them be heard”

“It’s empowering to see, as a progressive thinker, that I am not alone. All of these people have my back and I have theirs, “ LaRochelle adds.

Hundreds of people from different ages, races, sexes and sexual orientations marched through downtown Columbia to the Music Farm.

“We all care about equal rights. Women’s rights are human rights. We believe in a lot of the same things. Maybe not everything but a lot,” she explains.

As a mom of three, LaRochelle hopes others respect her opinion even if they do not agree.

“With the visibility that I am bringing to myself. I don’t want my children to be targeted because I may believe in something different than their friend’s parents,” she says with concern.

As an activist, she chants for the future generations.

“They are why I’m here. But you know what… it’s not just them. It’s all children all around the world. I whole heartedly and spiritually believe that we are one. That what is good for you is good for me. What’s good for my kids is what is good for all kids,” she concludes.