Habitat for Humanity Horry County dedicates homes for two families

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Habitat for Humanity Horry County handed two families the keys to their new homes on Saturday. Dozens of people gathered for the dedication ceremony for the new homes in Myrtle Beach.

Teenia Strickland is one of the two new homeowners. She says, “It’s been a long time coming. The wait is finally up. My dream is finally come true.” She says having a home of her own will make her life as a single-mother a little easier “It’s foundation. I don’t have to worry about moving here and there. Landlords. It’s just a great opportunity.”

Strickland says the only people more excited about this day than her, are her three sons. “My kids have their own rooms. They’re able to go in their room, close their door, and mommy don’t have to worry about them anymore.”

Both families received their homes today after two years of classes, community service and saving. Blakely Roof of Habitat for Humanity Horry County walked both families through every step of that process. “Working with them so closely and knowing how hard they worked it was just amazing. I’m just so excited for them. It’ll change their lives, it’ll change their kids’ lives.” Teenia says, “It was a long journey but it was worth it.”

Teenia currently works as a nursing assistant, but says owning her own home will now allow her to save up and pursue her goal of becoming a registered nurse. “It’s just the start. Now it’s time to further my education,” she says. For now, however, she says she and her boys have big plans for their first night in their house. “I got the cable people coming in at 1 o’clock. It’s gonna rain so we’re gonna sit back and watch some movies. In our own home.”