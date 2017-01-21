Missing man’s family holds vigil 1 year after disappearance

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Randy Davis’s family held a vigil in his memory on Saturday night, almost one year after he disappeared.

Davis went missing on January 23rd of last year, after he left a home on Marshland Home in Aynor. He was 26 years old at the time. His friends and family gathered at Aynor Park on Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil, during which they also released balloons into the sky in his honor. His younger sister, Ashley, told us what she misses most about her brother. “It’s been really hard knowing that my brother isn’t here. Knowing that he’s not just one phone call away. I miss the times where we sat in my bedroom, played video games, had fires out in the yard, just hung around, talked, laughed, carried on”

Horry County Police and teams from the CUE Center for Missing Persons have both conducted several searches for Davis in the past year. The Davis family is also in the process of setting up a reward for any information regarding Randy’s disappearance.