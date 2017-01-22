Autistic families push for more special needs-friendly businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – SOS Healthcare provided families with autistic children the opportunity to have a normal day out on Sunday, while also pushing for businesses to become more special needs-friendly. SOS teamed up with Harry the Potter in Myrtle Beach to hold a “Special Needs Day Out”.

“I love being a part of them having an option of something to do that’s not necessarily standard and where they don’t feel like ‘ooh, I’m going to be judged,’” says Diane Owens, program coordinator for SOS’s Autism Community Education program.

As the mom of a son with autism, that’s a feeling Andrea Clark understands too well. That’s why she brought her 8-year-old to the event. “At least here I don’t have to worry about people looking at him whenever he’s not having a great day with all the screaming. It’s just nice that other people understand.”

Andrea says it’s not uncommon for her son to throw tantrums while they’re out in public, and that she’s used getting disapproving stares when he does. “He has this scream and it can bring chills to you and I’ll see people just cringe and give looks. I did have a lady stop me at Walmart because she thought she was on ‘What Would You Do?’. So we finished shopping a little faster.”

Owens says local businesses can take simple steps to become more special needs friendly. “Have their doors open. Be aware. Ask questions if they need to ask questions, or just having designated hours. It makes it so much easier.” Andrea says, if nothing else, a little understanding from places like Harry the Potter goes a long way.“It’s great. Because I know that they understand. They won’t give it a second look. They’re here for us.”