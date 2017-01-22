FEMA deadline to register damage claims for Hurricane Matthew Monday

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina FEMA deadline to register damage claims from Hurricane Matthew is Monday. This is the last opportunity to register any kind of damage for people in Robeson or Scotland County.

Governor Roy Cooper extended the deadline about two weeks ago during the winter snow storm the deadline is now January 23rd.

FEMA officials want you to register your damage claims. You may be eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance, temporary housing assistance, or grants.

Nathan Custer, FEMA PIO, “The help is there to be considered on a case by case basis for everyone. No matter what walk of life you’re in. What neighborhood you reside in. Go ahead and register with FEMA it costs you nothing and it could give you some needed help.”

To register your claim call 1- 800- 621- 3362 or do it online at DisasterAssistance.Gov