Florence Civic Center begins expansion construction

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Construction at the Florence Civic Center began earlier this week. Saturday, News13 got an inside look at why the center needs to expand. The entertainment arena will add six meeting rooms, a lobby and kitchen. Right now the building does not have enough conference rooms to accommodate multiple conferences.

Florence Civic Center General Manager Kendall Wall says the center will extend the back of the building. Extending the building will take away 200 parking spots but serve more associations or conventions when they need conference space.

More conference rooms will bring more stability and greater economic impact.

“These types of events are usually two to four days. As people are coming into town, they are staying in hotel rooms, eating in restaurants, going to the mall, etc. The economic impacts of these rooms are tremendous on the community,” Wall explained.

The expansion project will cost 16 million dollars, split by Florence County and the City of Florence. The Manager says they hope to have the project complete by early 2018.