One dead after shooting in Chesterfield County

Published:
Shooting

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Saturday around 11 p.m.

Twenty-eight-year-old James Henderson was shot and killed at a trailer park on Hillian Edwards Road just outside of Cheraw.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff, Jay Brooks, officers responded to the scene at 11:15 p.m. Witnesses said Henderson had driven a friend home and returned to his home on Hillian Edwards Road stating that people were out to kill him. Henderson then received a series of phone calls, with the final call being from a person asking him to step outside the residence.

Witnesses saw Henderson talking with four or five suspects outside of the home before hearing approximately eight gunshots.

Henderson ran across Highway 9 into a wooded area after the shooting where he was found dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101. Tips may be made anonymously.

