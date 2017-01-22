Truck Trailer full of beer caught on fire on I-95 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A truck trailer full of beer caught fire on I-95 at mile marker 198 Southbound just around noon Sunday. Chief Charlie Bailey with the Dillon County Fire Station One says when firefighters arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

The truck driver said the fire started with a tire.

Lance Corporal Davis Jones with SC Highway Patrol says a State Trooper arrived on scene just after 2pm.

Slow lane was closed for several hours while debris was picked up.

There were no injuries reported.