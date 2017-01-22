Truck Trailer full of beer caught on fire on I-95
Truck Trailer full of beer caught on fire on I-95 x
Latest Galleries
-
Myrtle Beach police arrest twelve people in connection with prostitution
-
Fire destroys North Myrtle Beach home
-
Hartsville Police want to question men in connection to WalMart theft
-
Bay Road Crash
-
Florence Market
-
Read to Succeed
-
Credit Card Fraud
-
Horry County Stolen Trailer
-
Deadly Dillon County House Fire
-
Robeson County Schools start rebuilding process after Hurricane Matthew damaged eight schools
DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A truck trailer full of beer caught fire on I-95 at mile marker 198 Southbound just around noon Sunday. Chief Charlie Bailey with the Dillon County Fire Station One says when firefighters arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.
The truck driver said the fire started with a tire.
Lance Corporal Davis Jones with SC Highway Patrol says a State Trooper arrived on scene just after 2pm.
Slow lane was closed for several hours while debris was picked up.
There were no injuries reported.