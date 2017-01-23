Conway vineyard pioneers agritourism in Horry County with special permit

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County farmer is pioneering a new type of permit that aims grow the agritourism industry in the area and make it easier for farmers to host tours, festivals and events.

Hyman Vineyards is located in Conway off of Juniper Bay Road and specializes in growing muscadine grapes, traditionally native to the Carolinas. Aside from wine, the vineyard also produces products for natural cosmetics, food supplements and nutritional food products.

The Horry County Board of Architectural Review awarded Greg Hyman of Hyman Vineyards the permit last week. The permit is good for five years but because Hyman is the first to ever receive it, this first year will serve as a trial run before consulting with the board to find out if he can continue for the next four years.

“Loretta Lynn, the country star, she said, ‘If you wanna be successful in something be first, loudest and best,” Greg Hyman said.

Hyman aims to be all three as he becomes the first farmer in Horry County to own an agritourism permit. He says he’s been working to open Hyman Vineyards to visitors for the last three years.

“One more step in the ladder to get closer to the public. The closer you can get to the public, in your supply chain,the more value you can add to your product.” Hyman explained.

Come May, the public will be able to come by Hyman Vineyards and pick up their own fresh produce, attend wine tastings and shop the Vineyard’s assortment of locally made products.

Hyman’s even installing a trail on the 24-acre property designed for school groups to visit the farm.

“They’ll be able to walk out there and see the bushes, trees the insects, the little animals, and know who they are, what they are and how they interact.”

Hyman says securing the permit isn’t just a new project, but his way of adapting to the future of farming and keeping his legacy alive. According to the Hyman Vineyards website, the Hyman family began farming a variety of crops in the Pee Dee in the late 1800’s. The establishment of the vineyard was the family’s way of shifting from traditional farming to the 21st Century farming.

“Right now if you wanna farm traditional crops like corn, soil beans, or tobacco, it takes a lot of money. The average farmer will spend a million dollars to start in any of those three that I just mentioned for one year to get going. And I don’t have that kind of money,” Hyman said. “It means I can stay in business. It means I can work for myself. It means I can pay taxes. It means that I can do what I like.”