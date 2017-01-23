Court docs claim Horry County knew of, shielded former detective’s ‘inappropriate’ actions

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A new motion filed by a woman known as Jane Doe, claims Horry County Police knew about former detective Troy Allen Large’s inappropriate contact with women as early as 2003.

The claims and lawsuits against former detective Large and the Horry County Police Department have been piling up since December 2015. The lawsuits, six in total against the police department, and five specifically naming Large, claim Large either sexually assaulted, had inappropriate relations with, or acted inappropriately by using his position of power against the women. What’s more, the motion suggests the county knew about Large’s actions and did nothing to correct his behavior.

The document, filed by Jane Doe’s attorney, points to a letter from 2003 claiming the department and county knew about Large’s actions, and they were working diligently to protect the detective. That motion could keep this portion of Jane Doe’s case from going to trial.

The motion asks that a partial judgement be awarded to Jane Doe.

The letter cited as evidence was addressed to former Deputy Chief Scott Rutherford, former Chief Paul Goward, former Internal Investigator Captain Charlotte Stephens, and former Horry County Council Chairman T. Cooper.

While it’s not clear who wrote the letter, it is noted within court documents that the author met with the Horry County Police Department and the writer claims the county protected Large’s actions, writing, “we were already alerted to the fact that the police department would probably do everything in its power to protect one of their own.”

News13 reached out to three of the noted recipients on the letter – Rutherford, Goward, and Stephens – but none of them responded to our request for a comment or interview.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says the lawsuits and troubling accusations against the department, specifically against Large, have cast shame on the entire department, and it’s unfair to the uniformed men and women who have absolutely nothing to do with the case.

“They have been under a cloud, and it’s unfortunate,” says Richardson.

Richardson requested SLED look into Large after a defense attorney requested a personnel file where Large was a critical witness. The solicitor says the investigation has impacted the view on the entire agency.

“If you have any organization that’s two or 300 people, just by the odds, somebody is going to be doing something wrong, but that shouldn’t in any way color everybody. Even though it’s been pretty difficult for them, I’m sure to get through all of this,” reveals Richardson.

Richardson recused himself from the criminal cases against the former Horry County Police employees because he says he was too close to officers involved. The attorney general’s office is handling the criminal charges against Large, including six counts of misconduct in office and five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Richardson says we likely won’t know until February or March whether or not Large will plead guilty or ask for a jury trial, but if he opts for a trial, that likely won’t happen anytime soon.

“Probably, at the soonest, about a year from the arrest date,” predicts Richardson.

News13 reached out to Jane Doe’s attorney, as well as the legal counsel representing the Horry County Police Department, but neither side had a comment.

If this motion is granted in Jane Doe’s favor, it would grant her a judgement and prevent a portion of this case from going to trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 30.