HCPD, Conway police investigate after car shot near Pitch Landing Road

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police are working to learn more after shots were fired near Pitch Landing Road in Conway Monday morning.

The incident report from Horry County police says officers were called to the Circle K at 3656 Highway 701 around 2:50 a.m. when the store clerk heard three gunshots near Pitch Landing Road and Highway 701 South.

While officers were responding to the Circle K, a second 911 call was dispatched to Powell Street in Conway in response to a car being shot. According to the report, Conway police believe this car was involved in the shooting incident that took place at Pitch Landing Road.

Police canvassed the area in an attempt to locate shell casings, but investigators weren’t able to find any casings or locate the exact scene of the crime.