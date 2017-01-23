“Operation Intercept” helps Darlington PD keep kids out of trouble

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – It’s still wintertime in our area but one Pee Dee police force is already looking forward to the summer.

The Darlington Police Department said last year’s effort to keep kids safe during the summer was an overwhelming success.

It’s called “Operation Intercept,” and the plan is to do just that– intercept Darlington’s young people who might be on the wrong path or simply bored of summer vacation–and put them in a classroom so they don’t end up in trouble.

“Learning new things, meeting new people, having new experiences,” said young Kadarius Williams.

Kadarius is a little shy at first, but ask him about his time last summer with “Operation Intercept” and it’s not hard to draw a smile from the fifth-grader. His grandmother Patricia Williams didn’t want Kadarius wasting time on video games during break, and went looking for ways to keep the school year’s learning going through the summer months.

“I wanted to get him out of the house and get him involved in different activities during the summer,” she said. :Because it’s easy for him to just sit up in the house and work on the computer or his tablet.”

As a resource officer at the Darlington County Intervention School, Shannon Blakney knows when school is out, kids can find their way into trouble.

“It’s not about getting a reward, it’s about being responsible,” Blakney explained.

“Operation Intercept” aims not only to keep kids fresh on their multiplication tables, but teach them fitness, study habits, and leadership skills that they can take with them into the community.

“If we get them in the third grade like “Intercept” does, they’ll learn, ‘Ok, this is not acceptable behavior.'”

“Things that happen in the street shouldn’t carry into the school setting,” added Dominick Robinson, Community Relations Officer for Darlington Police. “That school setting should be a learning environment.”

Robinson and Blakney are ready for the summer already, encouraged by last year’s unexpected success.

Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson said of the 14 students who attended last year, suspensions dropped by 75%, and disciplinary referrals dropped by 83%

“This gives us an opportunity not to act as a surrogate parent, but just be a cheerleader in a way, to know that they have support,” said Watson

Just like those leading it, Kadarius can’t wait for this summer’s program.

“It was a good experience,” he said. “I got a lot of good education from it.”

Chief Watson said that most of the students in the program will be referred directly by teachers in coordination with the Darlington County Intervention School. However, if you feel your child could benefit from taking part in “Operation Intercept,” let your child’s School Resource Officer know and they will help get you connected to the program.

.