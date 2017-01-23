Police respond to robbery at Conway National Bank

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in Conway Monday morning.

According to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County Police, officers responded to Conway National Bank, located at 1360 US-501, for a robbery alarm around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The department reports on its Twitter account that no injuries have been reported, and the suspect is a white man, about 28-years-old, wearing a gray and red sweatshirt.

It is not clear if the suspect had a weapon during the crime. Officers are canvassing the area for the robber.

